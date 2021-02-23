Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

23 February 2021 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO
Picture: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m just going to go for the boring old Anglos, I mean we’ve mentioned it a lot, it has platinum exposure, iron-ore exposure and it’s a late metal diversified miner and, come Thursday, I think it is going to do well.”

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Amplats to unlock potential in its mines to hit new PGMs target

Record ebitda and nearly R19bn in cash positions miner to grow production by a fifth by the end of the decade
Companies
1 day ago

Gold Fields enters a year of big spending

CEO Nick Holland bids farewell to the company, with a strong annual dividend and profits to see him off
Companies
5 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid growing global inflation fears

Local bourse tracks global equity markets lower, extending retreat from record high, as investors fret about future inflation trajectory
Markets
4 days ago

Eskom tariff hike will derail economic recovery, says industry

Energy-intensive users, which consume more than 40% of SA’s electricity, are shocked and disappointed by the price increase
National
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as global markets fall on ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday ...
Markets
3.
Global equities tumble amid expectation of faster ...
Markets
4.
Copper surges above $9,000 as investors bet on ...
Markets
5.
Oil gains as slow return of US crude output from ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.