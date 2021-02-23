Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
23 February 2021 - 10:27
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m just going to go for the boring old Anglos, I mean we’ve mentioned it a lot, it has platinum exposure, iron-ore exposure and it’s a late metal diversified miner and, come Thursday, I think it is going to do well.”
Or listen to the full audio:
