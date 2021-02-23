WATCH: C19 Share Shootout Unlimited Edition

Markets

Michael Avery talks to a panel of portfolio managers about nine stocks to weather the cycle

23 February 2021
There are few interesting themes in the market now. With vaccines being rolled out across the globe, sentiment has been boosted by expectations that things are going to get better and economies are going to recover, driving consumption and company earnings.

On the other side of that coin, market participants are starting to ponder the real cost of this fiscal response aided by monetary policy keeping rates at record lows. Tech is not as defensive as has been the case of late and asset allocators are starting to worry about higher discount rates for long duration earnings stories.

Michael Avery speaks to Caroline Cremen, portfolio manager at Adviceworx; Nesan Nair, portfolio manager at Sasfin Securities; and Henry Biddlecomb, portfolio manager at Anchor Capital; about nine stocks to weather the cycle.

