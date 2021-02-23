Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as tech stocks slide across the globe More detail on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the fiscus are likely to emerge in the finance minister’s Budget Review BL PREMIUM

The JSE has closed weaker with its global peers mixed as international focus shifted to US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate banking committee.

The JSE all share lost the most since late October on Tuesday, with Naspers and Prosus, which dominate the local bourse, weighing as the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell more than 2% in the face of higher interest rates and a rotation into stocks linked more closely to economic recovery...