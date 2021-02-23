Markets JSE muted as focus shifts to US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony US bond yields have risen sharply in February as prospects of more fiscal stimulus lift hopes of a faster global economic recovery BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday with its global peers mixed, as international focus shifts to US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who is set to deliver his semi-annual testimony on Tuesday.

Powell will give testimony to the Senate’s banking committee, where he is likely to face pressure to support Democratic legislators’ stimulus plans...