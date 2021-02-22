Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as global markets fall on rising US treasury yields Local focus shifts to the budget speech, with investors eager to see how much progress has been made in deflating the ballooning deficit BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Monday, with Naspers and Prosus dragging the local bourse lower, while miners performed best on the day.

Despite being weaker on Monday, the JSE all share is not far off record levels reached last week, closing above 67,300 points for a second session...