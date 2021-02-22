Market data — February 22 2021

Copper is surging amid a broad rally in commodities from iron ore to nickel, while oil has gained more than 20% in 2021
Studies show fiscal consolidations that focus on expenditure cuts as opposed to tax hikes tend to have a less detrimental effect on the economy
Seif Bamporiki was shot in Europa squatter camp while delivering a bed in a suspected robbery
Party says disallowing political programmes and activities is undemocratic and irrational
Portuguese oil and gas producer slashes dividend as Covid-19 takes its toll
Michael Avery speaks to Frans Cronje, outgoing CEO of the Institute of Race Relations, about SA’s ongoing battle of ideas on how to grow the economy
Sapa says cheap imports from Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain create jobs in producer countries while stifling economic growth in SA
Biden adviser Anthony Fauci cautions against complacency as officials race to inoculate the population against coronavirus
When a new CSA board is appointed with a competent CEO, a fact-finding trip to Auckland could teach them something about how to run things
This new hotel is a stylish, low-key and friendly spot to stay in Joburg
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.