Markets JSE slips as local focus shifts to budget policy statement Investors are eager to see how much progress has been made in deflating the ballooning budget deficit BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with its global counterparts, while local focus shifts to the budget announcement this week.

Global stock markets struggled to gain momentum on Monday morning and with the economic calendar looking busy, the consolidation might continue, Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said...