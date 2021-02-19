WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and rand-dollar

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose rand-dollar.

Smit said: “I’m going to go for Remgro again. I picked it at similar levels the past two times and I think markets are much higher than where they were on June 30 last year. We know what happened to markets, they certainly corrected from where they were then and they’re already trading at a discount of more than 35 on those numbers.”

Booysen said: “I’m just thinking about the currency play on the rand-dollar. I know we talked about the commodity supercycle, everyone thinks maybe that the currency is going to get stronger and I think a lot of that is priced in, given the huge rerating that we’ve seen over the past six months.”