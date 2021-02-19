Markets

Oil slides as investors fear effect of extreme cold on US refineries

Brent crude futures drop as refinery outages fall on concerns refineries in US South will take time to revive operations

19 February 2021 - 07:22 Sonali Paul
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne — Oil prices slid as much as 2% in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines on worries that refineries shut by a big freeze in the US South will take some time to revive operations and dent crude demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.21, or 2%, to $59.31 a barrel at 1.57am GMT, after declining 1% on Thursday.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.07, or 1.7%, to $62.86 a barrel, after declining 0.6% on Thursday.

Both benchmark contracts rallied to 13-month highs on Thursday driven by the historic freeze in US southern states. While analysts estimate the extreme cold has shut inasmuch as one-third of US crude production, attention has now turned to the effect on refiners.

“The market is concerned about the refinery outages in Texas, where arctic weather has caused power outages and frozen wells and pipes,” ANZ Research said in a note.

The lack of demand from refineries will likely lead to builds in crude stocks over coming weeks, even though about 3.5-million barrels per day (bpd) of US oil output has been shut, ANZ said.

Citi analysts said in a note that some US refineries might bring forward maintenance work normally scheduled for the spring, ahead of the summer driving season.

“Refinery outages could be deeper and longer lasting, especially ahead of the spring maintenance season, as some plants could decide to anticipate planned turnarounds of roughly 500,000 bpd on aggregate over the next month,” Citi analysts said.

US crude stockpiles fell more than expected in the week to February 12, before the freeze, with inventories down by 7.3- million barrels to 461.8-million barrels, their lowest since March, the Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday.

Reuters

Oil falls after two-day rally

Brent loses ground after Norway averted a strike and shutdowns of offshore fields, as workers reached a wage bargain with operator Equinor
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices up on deep freeze at US refineries and Opec+ supply cuts

Opec+, which has a policy meeting on March 4, is  likely to ease curbs on supply after April according to sources
Markets
1 day ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Load-shedding hits Texas (did Eskom emigrate?)

In a freezing winter the US state’s 70 electricity providers could not prevent a power blackout that is probably the biggest America has ever suffered
Opinion
1 day ago

