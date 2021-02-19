Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week at record high US stimulus and progress on vaccine rollouts in many countries have seen the all share close above 67,000 points for four days this week BL PREMIUM

The JSE reached another record high on Friday, tracking firmer global markets with sentiment driven by prospects of a huge US stimulus and rollouts of Covid-19 vaccines.

After reaching the milestone for the first time on Monday, the JSE all share closed above 67,000 points for four days this week, bringing total gains to 2.02%. Resources and platinum miners performed best, rising 6.41% and 5.92%, respectively...