Markets JSE slips on gloomy US economic data US jobless claims on Thursday rattled sentiment slightly as the number came in higher than expected

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested disappointing US economic data.

Investors were discouraged by the US jobless claim reading after the number rose to 861,000 last week, much higher-than-expected, signalling a setback in the labour market recovery...