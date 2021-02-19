Markets

Gold drops as higher US Treasury yields dampen appeal

Spot gold falls 0.4% as gold prices decline to lowest in more than seven months

19 February 2021 - 07:56 Sumita Layek
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than seven months on Friday, on course for their worst week since the end of November, as rising US Treasury yields eroded the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,769.03/oz at 2.50am GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29/oz earlier in the session. Prices have declined 3% so far this week. US gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,765.30/oz.

“US bond yields have been rallying quite strongly in the last week, and there is growing momentum that they can lift further as US and global growth recovers more quickly as vaccines roll out,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

Benchmark US Treasury yields hovered close to a near one-year high hit earlier in the week. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest. Gold’s decline came despite an unexpected rise in US jobless claims last week.

“The bond market is looking forward to where the US economy might be as we move through the year as vaccines ease the weight of the pandemic on economic activity, and with plenty of stimulus and support from the US Federal Reserve,” Shaw said.

The recent record surge in bitcoin has also “been competing with gold so far as speculation, a store of wealth and portfolio diversifier,” Shaw said, adding that a continued rally in bitcoin will be a headwind for gold.

Silver eased 1.1% to $26.71/oz, after falling more than 2.5% so far this week, its worst since mid-January. Platinum slipped 2.4% to $1,244.19/oz, while palladium shed 0.7% to $2,334.58/oz.

Reuters

Gold Fields enters a year of big spending

CEO Nick Holland bids farewell to the company, with a strong annual dividend and profits to see him off
Companies
22 hours ago

Cash-flush DRDGold plans ‘bold’ growth

The tailings retreatment specialist nearly triples interim profit as gold prices soar
Companies
2 days ago

Gold heads to weekly high as dollar rises

Spot gold and US gold futures fall as US stimulus underpins the metal
Markets
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid growing global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, but Naspers and Prosus ...
Markets
3.
Market data — February 17 2021
Markets
4.
Prescient backs ‘structurally undervalued’ rand ...
Markets
5.
Jerome Powell takes more relaxed position on ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold falls for fifth consecutive session

Markets

Gold creeps back up as US treasury yields retreat

Markets

Sibanye unveils R6.8bn of new SA projects but warns on investment climate

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.