WATCH: Stock pick — Oil

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 February 2021 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Oil as his stock pick of the day.

“My pick is oil, I do think that the oil price right now could be pushing a lot of upside. Demand is slowly returning to the world but what’s really going to help it is that supply is under severe constraint.”

Or listen to the full audio:

