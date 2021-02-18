Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Oil
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
18 February 2021 - 09:21
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Oil as his stock pick of the day.
“My pick is oil, I do think that the oil price right now could be pushing a lot of upside. Demand is slowly returning to the world but what’s really going to help it is that supply is under severe constraint.”
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.