WATCH: Why investors are betting on SA bonds

RMB’s Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local bond market

17 February 2021 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

SA bonds may have been dropped from the FTSE world government bond index, but investors are still seeing value in local bonds.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Varushka Singh for her take on the fixed-income scene.​

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

