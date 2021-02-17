News Leader
WATCH: Why investors are betting on SA bonds
RMB’s Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local bond market
17 February 2021 - 09:30
SA bonds may have been dropped from the FTSE world government bond index, but investors are still seeing value in local bonds.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Varushka Singh for her take on the fixed-income scene.
Or listen to the full audio:
