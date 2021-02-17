Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Stadio
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV his stock pick of the day
17 February 2021 - 09:41
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose Stadio as his stock pick of the day.
“My pick is Stadio, it’s one of those businesses where we think there there’s a long-term structural underpin, it has a better balance sheet than some of its competitors it’s highly scalable.”
