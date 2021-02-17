WATCH: Stock pick — Stadio

Markets

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV his stock pick of the day

17 February 2021 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose Stadio as his stock pick of the day.

“My pick is Stadio, it’s one of those businesses where we think there there’s a long-term structural underpin, it has a better balance sheet than some of its competitors it’s highly scalable.”

Or listen to the full audio:

3 months ago

Stadio’s consolidation to proceed in November

The private higher education group is rolling some of its businesses into one brand, a move which offers marketing and operational benefits
3 months ago

Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is shunning the JSE

More companies ditch the JSE, citing an onerous and taxing compliance regime that thwarts entrepreneurship
3 months ago

Private education: alive and kicking — for now

Not quite an A-plus, but results from AdvTech and Stadio are surprisingly buoyant amid the ravages of Covid
5 months ago

