Markets

Stock Watch

Stock picks — Afrimat and Kumba Iron-ore

Independent Analyst Chris Gilmour and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV

17 February 2021 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / OLEGDUDKO
Picture: 123RF / OLEGDUDKO

Independent Analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Kumba Iron ore.

Gilmour said: "I believe we're actually on the cusp of a commodity super cycle and I think iron ore is going to do as well as just about any of them, particularly with Chinese infrastructure demand. So, again for me it really is Afromat. The company and the shares are not, in my opinion reflecting the intrinsic worth of the underlying worth of the company."

Busha said: "I'll just go from a momentum perspective and possibly go for Kumba, I think they might just rise a little bit. They pay good dividends and they some legs."

 

Independent Analyst Chris Gilmour and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Gladstone Land

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
Markets
4 weeks ago

Hot stocks 2021: The fear and loathing edition

The markets did not escape the ravages of 2020. Despite some pockets of optimism, a rocky start has left investors less than upbeat about 2021
Features
1 month ago

Mining sector to rely on education to ensure vaccination success

Companies are working with unions to spread the message and debunk myths and rumours
Companies
1 week ago

New Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith right on the money

Chris Griffith has made a career of good timing. His taking the top job at Gold Fields bodes well for gold bugs
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Prescient backs ‘structurally undervalued’ rand ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE at another record high but gains ...
Markets
3.
Rand at one-year high against the dollar as ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand at one-year high on ample ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.