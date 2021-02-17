Stock picks — Afrimat and Kumba Iron-ore

Independent Analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Kumba Iron ore.

Gilmour said: "I believe we're actually on the cusp of a commodity super cycle and I think iron ore is going to do as well as just about any of them, particularly with Chinese infrastructure demand. So, again for me it really is Afromat. The company and the shares are not, in my opinion reflecting the intrinsic worth of the underlying worth of the company."

Busha said: "I'll just go from a momentum perspective and possibly go for Kumba, I think they might just rise a little bit. They pay good dividends and they some legs."