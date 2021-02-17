Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, but Naspers and Prosus have their best day in weeks Gains by Naspers and Prosus, the dominant stocks on the local bourse, ultimately weren't enough to drag the main index higher BL PREMIUM

The JSE fluctuated near its record high on Wednesday, falling with their European counterparts, which were dragged down by lacklustre reports from some of the region's better-known companies such as British American Tobacco.

Gains by Naspers and Prosus, the dominant stocks on the local bourse, ultimately weren't enough to drag the main index higher. The JSE all share eventually closed 0.17% weaker, having gained as much as 0.6% earlier in the day as the country keeps benefiting from a rally in commodity stocks...