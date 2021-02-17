Market data — February 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Until now most of the government’s grants and support schemes have targeted manufacturing sectors
Plan was to build public confidence in vaccine but only the president and his deputy exempted
State of the nation address to be debated in parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday
The company is set to receive ‘significant payments’ to feature news outlets in Google’s News Showcase
Retail sales fell 6.9% in 2020 and the recovery is likely to be protracted, say economists
Robinhood restricted customers’ trades of GameStop to meet clearing demands, testimony ahead of hearing says
The Brazilians remain unbeaten after 10 victories and six draws
The car maker is focusing on EVs and will start by modernising its 90-year-old plant in Cologne as consumers demand cleaner vehicles
