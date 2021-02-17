Markets

Market data — February 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

17 February 2021 - 22:43
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Prescient backs ‘structurally undervalued’ rand ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin surges past $51,000 level
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE at another record high but gains ...
Markets
4.
Rand at one-year high against the dollar as ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.