WATCH: Stock pick — Northam Platinum and WBHO

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV

16 February 2021 - 10:19 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick and Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments chose WBHO.

Kunze said: “I’m sticking with the platinum mining theme, this week we had BHP Billiton, today Sibanye and so I’m going with Northam Platinum. We’ve got quite a few coming out this week and I think, given what we’ve seen so far, Northam are not going to disappoint.”

Pick said: “I’m going to go contrarian ... something that’s been unloved recently and that is WBHO, one of the last men standing in the construction sector in SA along with Murray & Roberts.”

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

