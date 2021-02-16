Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — Northam Platinum and WBHO
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
16 February 2021 - 10:19
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick and Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments chose WBHO.
Kunze said: “I’m sticking with the platinum mining theme, this week we had BHP Billiton, today Sibanye and so I’m going with Northam Platinum. We’ve got quite a few coming out this week and I think, given what we’ve seen so far, Northam are not going to disappoint.”
Pick said: “I’m going to go contrarian ... something that’s been unloved recently and that is WBHO, one of the last men standing in the construction sector in SA along with Murray & Roberts.”
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.