WATCH: Incubating the golden mining goose

We are in the early phases of another commodity upswing that has all the hallmarks of another super cycle, driven in large parts by China again and its expansive belt and road policy, as well as the world looking to leverage infrastructure to catalyse growth in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This should be SA’s get-out-of-jail-free card. SA was a once great mining nation. Instead, mining exploration remains mired in red tape and a disabling regulatory environment. Since 2000, prices have nearly tripled, but production volumes are down 9.3%.

