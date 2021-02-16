Markets

WATCH: Incubating the golden mining goose

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the possibility of another commodity upswing

16 February 2021 - 15:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/WISITPORN

We are in the early phases of another commodity upswing that has all the hallmarks of another super cycle, driven in large parts by China again and its expansive belt and road policy, as well as the world looking to leverage infrastructure to catalyse growth in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This should be SA’s get-out-of-jail-free card. SA was a once great mining nation. Instead, mining exploration remains mired in red tape and a disabling regulatory environment. Since 2000, prices have nearly tripled, but production volumes are down 9.3%.

To talk about reviving the golden goose of mining exploration, Michael Avery speaks to Paul Miller, director of mining supply sales consultancy AmaranthCX; Stefano Marani, CEO of junior lNG and helium miner Renergen; and James Campbell, MD at Botswana Diamonds.

WATCH: What is driving the fifth commodity supercycle?

Nedbank CIB’s Arnold van Graan talks to Business Day TV about how commodities will fare in 2021
Markets
7 hours ago

JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Tuesday as platinum extends its gains

The expectation of US stimulus supports global markets, while platinum is at a seven-year high partly due to SA supply concerns
Markets
10 hours ago

BHP pays record interim dividend as it eyes robust commodity demand

High iron ore and copper prices underpin a rise in operating profit in the six months to end-December despite Covid-19-related costs
Companies
8 hours ago

Oil hits 13-month high as Middle East fears prompt more buying

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired towards the kingdom
Markets
1 day ago

Global markets buoyed by vaccine rollouts and US stimulus

Tokyo’s Nikkei is at at 30-year high and US futures gain 0.5% while European shares are close to one-year highs
Markets
4 hours ago

