MARKET WRAP: Rand at one-year high on ample global stimulus Covid-19 numbers are improving in many countries, also boosting market sentiment

The rand is riding a wave of improvement in global sentiment as a drop in new coronavirus infections in many countries boosted emerging-market assets, while stimulus by major economies sloshes around the world looking for high-yielding opportunities.

On Monday, the rand reached levels last seen in late January 2020, prior to the devastating blow Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns dealt to the SA economy...