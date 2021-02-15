MARKET WRAP: Rand at one-year high on ample global stimulus
Covid-19 numbers are improving in many countries, also boosting market sentiment
15 February 2021 - 18:35
The rand is riding a wave of improvement in global sentiment as a drop in new coronavirus infections in many countries boosted emerging-market assets, while stimulus by major economies sloshes around the world looking for high-yielding opportunities.
On Monday, the rand reached levels last seen in late January 2020, prior to the devastating blow Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns dealt to the SA economy...
