Market data — February 15 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
More and more fixtures are being postponed and need to be crammed into shrinking windows of opportunity
CEO André de Ruyter hopes a collaborative method will succeed where its big stick approach has failed
State of the nation address to be debated in parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday
Pending the resolution of legal procedures, the global audit firm could pay out €70m as Steinhoff tries to settle numerous legal battles
Large domestic output, good weather and a weak rand make SA’s farm produce more competitive in export markets
The 20 crossing points were closed to prevent super-spreader events
The state will stop signing contracts with foreign companies that don't have Middle East headquarters in Saudi Arabia from January 1 2024
Sports minister Mthethwa says he was persuaded that the extension was the best decision for cricket
The diesel titans are now available in SA in very limited numbers as a once-off launch opportunity
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.