Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday amid market holidays

Focus remains on US stimulus, particularly after the impeachment acquittal of Donald Trump

15 February 2021 - 07:09 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday morning, with activity still subdued by the lunar new year holiday, while international focus remains on US stimulus prospects.

Activity could be further subdued as US markets are also closed on Monday for President’s Day.

US president Donald Trump has been unsurprisingly acquitted in his second impeachment trial, said National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland in a note.

Trump’s acquittal, entirely on party grounds with only seven Republicans crossing the floor, now allows politicians to focus back on stimulus, he said.

In morning trade on Monday Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.34% while Australia’s all ordinaries index had given back 0.57%.

Gold was flat at $1,825.77/oz while platinum had risen 2.3% to $1,283.36. Brent crude was 4.44% higher at $63.65 a barrel.

The rand was 0.35% firmer at R14.49/$.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Monday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Bitcoin nears $50,000 as wider adoption fuels record rally

World's biggest cryptocurrency trades as high as $49,714
Markets
12 hours ago

Market data — February 14 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

Oil prices drop for a second day with market oversupplied

Analysts expect aviation to be a major factor for oil demand, but see no improvement in the sector in the short term
Markets
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand and bonds weaken after Sona

Analysts said this Sona held nothing new while those that came before it had always struggled on the implementation front
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and bonds weaken after Sona
Markets
2.
Bitcoin nears $50,000 as wider adoption fuels ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater
Markets
4.
Global shares slip amid expectations of more US ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices drop for a second day with market ...
Markets

Related Articles

Global shares slip amid expectations of more US stimulus

Markets

Oil’s losses deepen as Opec eyes supply cuts

Markets

Gold heads to weekly high as dollar rises

Markets

Asian shares stuck in holiday lull

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.