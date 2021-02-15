JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday amid market holidays

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday morning, with activity still subdued by the lunar new year holiday, while international focus remains on US stimulus prospects.

Activity could be further subdued as US markets are also closed on Monday for President’s Day.

US president Donald Trump has been unsurprisingly acquitted in his second impeachment trial, said National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland in a note.

Trump’s acquittal, entirely on party grounds with only seven Republicans crossing the floor, now allows politicians to focus back on stimulus, he said.

In morning trade on Monday Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.34% while Australia’s all ordinaries index had given back 0.57%.

Gold was flat at $1,825.77/oz while platinum had risen 2.3% to $1,283.36. Brent crude was 4.44% higher at $63.65 a barrel.

The rand was 0.35% firmer at R14.49/$.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Monday.

