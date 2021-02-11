Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps six-day rally ahead of Sona SA’s R2030 government bond firmed, with the yield falling eight basis points to 8.47% BL PREMIUM

The JSE snapped a six-day winning streak ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation (Sona) address, while the rand traded at an almost six-week high following dovish comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, which maintained investor appetite for higher yielding assets.

A global equity markets rally paused on Thursday as investors reassessed US inflation expectations following Powell’s comments and continued to gauge progress on vaccine rollouts worldwide...