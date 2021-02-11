MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps six-day rally ahead of Sona
SA’s R2030 government bond firmed, with the yield falling eight basis points to 8.47%
11 February 2021 - 18:54
The JSE snapped a six-day winning streak ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation (Sona) address, while the rand traded at an almost six-week high following dovish comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, which maintained investor appetite for higher yielding assets.
A global equity markets rally paused on Thursday as investors reassessed US inflation expectations following Powell’s comments and continued to gauge progress on vaccine rollouts worldwide...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now