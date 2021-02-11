Market data — February 11 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Social momentum is so powerful that small trends, once they get going, take on a life of their own
President vows to support job creation and get cracking on electricity supply
But premier says he remains focused on ensuring economic recovery and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic
The state-owned company wants to see how it can earn returns from its R7.7bn portfolio
Mining production fell 10.7% and manufacturing fell 11%, its worst level since 2009
SA's mining industry saw its first month-on-month increase in output since August, led by a surge in manganese and diamond production
Ireland's high court rules in favour of pubs to claim for lockdown losses in a case that could have implications for more than 1,000 similar contracts
Mohammad Rizwan dazzles with his first T20 century as SA lose by three runs
The weaker rand put an economic squeeze on SA car buyers despite the lower interest rate
