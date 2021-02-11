JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Ramaphosa’s address

The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday morning amid market closures, with local focus on the state of the nation address (Sona) later.

Markets in mainland China, South Korea and Japan are closed for lunar new year holidays, while activity was subdued in US markets overnight as investors digested lower-than-expected inflation data for January, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

“That took the wind out of the sails of the buy-everything trade, leading to another day of consolidation across asset classes,” said Halley.

Locally, focus will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona, which could include details on how SA is combating the spread of Covid-19 and intends to combat the economic effects of the pandemic.

In morning trade on Thursday, the Hang Seng was up 0.48%, while Australia’s All Ordinaries Index was flat.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, was down 0.53%.

Gold was down 0.27% to $1,837.98/oz, while platinum was up 0.27% to $1,241.38. Brent crude was unchanged at $61.08 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R14.72/$.

It is a somewhat busy day for economic and corporate releases on Thursday, with mining and manufacturing data for December due later.

Arcelor Mittal SA is due to release its results for its year to end-December later, saying it expects to narrow its headline loss for the year, and that it returned to operating profitability in the second half of the year.

Italtile is due to report its results for the half-year to end-December later, expecting a rise in profits of more than a third, recently citing robust demand for home improvement amid Covid-19.

Electrical wholesaler and lighting group ARB Holdings is also due to report a rise in headline earnings per share for its half-year to end-December, saying in a recent trading update it had seen a reduction in operating expenses and an improvement in gross profit.

