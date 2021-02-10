Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Farmland Partners and Admiral Group

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

10 February 2021 - 10:33 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Farmland Partners preference share as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Admiral Group

Combrinck said: “My pick is Farmland Partners [a] listed Reit [real estate investment trust] in the US. I’m buying the preferred as well, the preferred is actually my stock pick and the preferred share yields about 6% at the stage.”

Verster said: “My stock pick is a short-term insurer listed in the UK called Admiral Group, they focus on motor vehicle short-term insurance.”

