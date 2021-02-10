Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Farmland Partners and Admiral Group
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
10 February 2021 - 10:33
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Farmland Partners preference share as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Admiral Group
Combrinck said: “My pick is Farmland Partners [a] listed Reit [real estate investment trust] in the US. I’m buying the preferred as well, the preferred is actually my stock pick and the preferred share yields about 6% at the stage.”
Verster said: “My stock pick is a short-term insurer listed in the UK called Admiral Group, they focus on motor vehicle short-term insurance.”
Or listen to the full audio:
