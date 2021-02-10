Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Total

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

10 February 2021 - 10:09 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Total as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock is a company that actually reported their quarterly and annual results today [Tuesday]. It is Total, one of those global energy majors. I like the company for two reasons: one is just from the business perspective that it owns the whole energy value chain from exploring, to taking the oil and gas out of the ground to where they refine it, market it and distribute it ... The other big thing is their dividend yield and today [Tuesday] they announced another 66 euro cents for the quarter.”

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Total to change its name in pivot away from oil after stronger quarter

French oil and gas major looks to reduce the share of sales it derives from oil products over the next decade
Companies
18 hours ago

Oil majors outbid incumbents, plan new UK offshore wind farms

BP and Total scoop rights to produce enough green energy to power more than 7-million homes
World
1 day ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Goodbye, gas guzzlers

General Motors plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2025 and to phase out internal combustion engines by 2035
News & Fox
6 days ago

Exxon swings $36bn into first annual loss due to Covid-19

The company has reported a net annual loss of $22.44bn for 2020 as pandemic hammered energy prices
Companies
1 week ago

Growing risks for $50bn Mozambique LNG projects

The worsening security situation is raising the risk of further delays, but did not prevent the signing a $15bn debt financing agreement
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high on prospects of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high but vaccine ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and ...
Markets
4.
Oil up for seventh session as fuel demand slowly ...
Markets
5.
JSE to start the day with mostly higher Asian ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.