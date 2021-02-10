WATCH: Stock pick — Total

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Total as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock is a company that actually reported their quarterly and annual results today [Tuesday]. It is Total, one of those global energy majors. I like the company for two reasons: one is just from the business perspective that it owns the whole energy value chain from exploring, to taking the oil and gas out of the ground to where they refine it, market it and distribute it ... The other big thing is their dividend yield and today [Tuesday] they announced another 66 euro cents for the quarter.”