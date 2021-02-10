JSE to start the day with mostly higher Asian markets
US stimulus hopes and the vaccine rollout continue help support the rand at R14.71/$
10 February 2021 - 07:08
The JSE faces mixed, but mostly higher, Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with focus still on the prospects of a global economic recovery from Covid-19.
Global equities have been lifted lately by US stimulus hopes and the vaccine rollout, which continues to support the rand. The local currency gained overnight, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note...
