WATCH: What Sona and the budget hold for the markets
RMB’s John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about the state of the nation and the 2021 budget speech
09 February 2021 - 08:32
February is set to be a roller-coaster ride for local investors with many risk events set to take place, including the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) and the budget statement.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s John Cairns about the effect these events will have on the domestic market.
Or listen to the full audio:
