WATCH: What Sona and the budget hold for the markets

RMB’s John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about the state of the nation and the 2021 budget speech

09 February 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

February is set to be a roller-coaster ride for local investors with many risk events set to take place, including the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) and the budget statement.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s John Cairns about the effect these events will have on the domestic market.​

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

