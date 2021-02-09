Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Reckitt Benckiser

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

09 February 2021 - 11:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Reckitt Benckiser as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Reckitt Benckiser, they manufacture a couple of well-known brands like Dettol, Finish and Gaviscon. They really are a beneficiary of consumers being more health conscious and wanting to sanitise their households and environment more.”

