Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Reckitt Benckiser
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
09 February 2021 - 11:14
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Reckitt Benckiser as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Reckitt Benckiser, they manufacture a couple of well-known brands like Dettol, Finish and Gaviscon. They really are a beneficiary of consumers being more health conscious and wanting to sanitise their households and environment more.”
