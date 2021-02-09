Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Intel and Merck

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

09 February 2021 - 11:30 Business Day TV
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Intel as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Merck​.

Janse van Rensburg said: “My pick is Intel, it’s a very well-known worldwide brand and it’s obviously been in the tech industry for many many years.”

Crail said: “My stock pick is offshore, and it’s a company that I think has taken a bit of a beating through the pandemic and they are 20% off where [they were] trading before the pandemic started. It is a large pharmaceutical company called Merck and it’s listed in the US.”

Or listen to the full audio:

