WATCH: Stock pick — Intel and Merck
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
09 February 2021 - 11:30
Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Intel as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Merck.
Janse van Rensburg said: “My pick is Intel, it’s a very well-known worldwide brand and it’s obviously been in the tech industry for many many years.”
Crail said: “My stock pick is offshore, and it’s a company that I think has taken a bit of a beating through the pandemic and they are 20% off where [they were] trading before the pandemic started. It is a large pharmaceutical company called Merck and it’s listed in the US.”
