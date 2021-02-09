Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high but vaccine rollout a worry The government is in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson to secure an additional 20-million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday amid mixed global markets as investors digest US stimulus prospects and global vaccine rollouts.

The JSE all share remained at a record high after closing above 65,000 points for the first time on Monday. Tuesday’s gains were relatively small, however, as investors remain cautious following SA’s vaccine setback...