Markets

Market data — February 9 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

09 February 2021 - 23:27
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high on prospects of ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and ...
Markets
3.
JSE muted as investors digest US aid package and ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces firmer Asian markets as investors shrug ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Intel and Merck
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.