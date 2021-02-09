Markets JSE muted as investors digest US aid package and vaccine rollout developments Zweli Mkhize has regarded the setback with AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a temporary issue BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning with its global peers mixed, as investors mull US stimulus prospects and vaccine rollouts.

The JSE all share maintained the record level it reached for the first time on Monday, trading above 65,000 points, as US aid prospects boosted investor sentiment...