JSE could benefit as Asian markets extend gains
09 February 2021 - 07:07
US stimulus expectations continued to bolster Asian markets on Tuesday morning, which could benefit the JSE, which closed above 65,000 points for the first time on Monday.
Fiscal stimulus and reflation continues to dominate markets in what was a quiet night for data, said National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland in a note...
