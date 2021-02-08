Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and Sibanye-Stillwater

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

08 February 2021 - 07:34 Business Day TV
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sibanye-Stillwater.

Masilela said: “I like the banks, especially FirstRand, they are still relatively cheap compared to other emerging-market banks. They have a PE [price-earnings ratio] of almost 16 and a dividend yield of almost 2,8%.”

Nair said: “On a day like this I have to go for Sibanye, if you think of the humble beginnings that it’s come from, I think they’ve done a fantastic job there.”

