WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and Sibanye-Stillwater
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
08 February 2021 - 07:34
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sibanye-Stillwater.
Masilela said: “I like the banks, especially FirstRand, they are still relatively cheap compared to other emerging-market banks. They have a PE [price-earnings ratio] of almost 16 and a dividend yield of almost 2,8%.”
Nair said: “On a day like this I have to go for Sibanye, if you think of the humble beginnings that it’s come from, I think they’ve done a fantastic job there.”
