Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high on prospects of US stimulus The JSE tracked firmer global markets despite SA's vaccine setback, with the health minister assuring things will be back on track soon BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed at a record high on Monday, despite SA's vaccine setback, tracking firmer global markets on hopes that US stimulus aid will be passed soon.

SA’s vaccination plans may need to be revised after new evidence showed on Sunday that AstraZeneca’s vaccine — which is the cornerstone of the first phase of SA’s Covid-19 immunisation strategy — does not protect against mild to moderate disease caused by the new variant detected in SA late last year. ..