WATCH: Bond market signals bottoming out

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the bond market potentially bottoming out of the fiscal crisis

05 February 2021 - 15:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SLAVOMÍR VALIGURSKÝ
Picture: 123RF/SLAVOMÍR VALIGURSKÝ

SA continues to get hammered by the global press around the now entrenched SA variant of Covid-19, which is actually the 501Y.V2 variant, but the die is now cast, and we can be sure that cricket tours and travel will continue to be cancelled until we have rolled out herd-immunity levels of vaccines.

But the bond market continues to signal a potential bottoming out of the fiscal crisis as revenue collections that are expected to overshoot budget estimates could take the pressure off the National Treasury to raise taxes to pay for the acquisition and rollout of vaccines.

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University

