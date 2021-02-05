Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes the week just shy of record high Global markets continue to benefit from the impending US stimulus package BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed near the record high it reached on January 25, tracking firmer global markets as progress on stimulus, vaccines and positive global economic data lifted sentiment.

Shares in Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value, rose the most since May 2020, after the company said on Friday it had managed to improve its operational profit during its first quarter to end-December, though activity levels and occupancies have still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels...