Markets

JSE may benefit from mostly higher Asian markets on Friday

Sentiment remains positive on global markets amid positive economic data and corporate earnings reports

05 February 2021 - 07:10 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON

The JSE looks set to start following higher Asian markets on Friday morning, amid positive sentiment, with focus still largely offshore.

Solid earnings reports from banks in Europe and the US, fading concerns over retail trading disturbances and better than expected US jobless claims contribute to the positive vibes, said National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril in a note.

Volatility due to retail investors buying up certain heavily shorted stocks had weighed on sentiment last week, though this issue has largely faded.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.46% and the Hang Seng 0.36%, while Japan’s Nikkei had gained 1.35%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had risen 0.41%.

Gold was up 0.1% at $1,795.48/oz while platinum had risen 0.18% to $1,099.44/oz. Brent crude had firmed 0.34% to $59.22 a barrel.

Gold had slipped 2.1% on Thursday, with the precious metal under pressure from investor interest in equities as well as a stronger dollar, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

“Stimulus and pandemic optimism could lead the US Federal Reserve to start tightening monetary policy a little earlier than expected, and gold could drop further,” he said.

The rand was 0.18% weaker at R15.01/$.

There is little on the local corporate calendar on Friday, while in economic news the Reserve Bank will release data on its gross foreign exchange and gold reserves later.

Internationally, US nonfarm payrolls data is due later.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — February 4 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens on stronger US economic data

Despite its losses on the day, the rand has benefited this week from the easing of level 3 lockdown restrictions
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil extends gains as Opec+ sticks to output cuts and US stocks fall

Opec+ expects the oil market deficit to be in place throughout 2021
Markets
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Sasol
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Sasol, Distell and Super Group lead ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens on stronger US economic ...
Markets
4.
Market data — February 4 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Lockheed Martin
Markets

Related Articles

World markets set for fourth day of gains as oil is on the boil

Markets

Oil extends gains as Opec+ sticks to output cuts and US stocks fall

Markets

JSE gains as global investors keep eyes on US stimulus

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.