WATCH: Will gold keep shining?

World Gold Council chief market strategist John Reade talks to Business Day TV about the future of the metal

04 February 2021 - 09:06 Business Day TV
A salesman displays gold bars in Hyderabad, India. Picture: REUTERS/KRISHNENDU HALDER
A salesman displays gold bars in Hyderabad, India. Picture: REUTERS/KRISHNENDU HALDER

Gold’s safe-haven status has lifted the price of the metal during the uncertain times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but what does the future hold for the commodity?

Business Day TV spoke to John Reade, chief market strategist at the World Gold Council, to find out.

The World Gold Council's Chief Market Strategist John Reade talks to Business Day TV about the future of gold

