Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Contemporary Amparex Technology and Pfizer
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth talk to Business Day TV
04 February 2021 - 09:57
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Contemporary Amparex Technology as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Pfizer.
Shapiro said: “There’s a company that we’ve been looking at that supplies batteries to BMW, Volvo and especially Tesla, which is called Contemporary Amparex Tech.”
McCurry said: “I’m going for Pfizer and they had slightly disappointing results out now but they updated their outlook quite significantly and this is a 10 PE [price-earnings] share, so I think there’s a bit of upside here.”
