Oil extends gains as Opec+ sticks to output cuts and US stocks fall

Opec+ expects the oil market deficit to be in place throughout 2021

04 February 2021 - 14:26 Julia Payne
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

London — Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after oil cartel Opec and its allied producers, including Russia (Opec+), stuck to its reduced output policy and US crude stocks fell, with optimism over a new US pandemic relief bill adding further price support.

Brent crude futures gained 25c, or 0.43%, to $58.71 a barrel by 10.25am GMT, having earlier hit their highest since February 21 2020.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 31c, or 0.56%, to $56 a barrel after reaching its highest settlement level in a year on Wednesday.

“Supporting factors outweigh negative developments at the moment,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga, citing high compliance with Opec+ production cuts and its declared target to accelerate stock depletion.

“The extra 1-million barrel per day (bpd) Saudi cuts that started this month imply further stock draws until at least the end of the first quarter,” Varga added.

Opec+ extended its oil supply pact at existing levels on Wednesday, suggesting that producers are happy the cuts are draining inventories while uncertainty remains over the outlook for a recovery in demand as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers.

A document showed that Opec expects output cuts to keep the market in deficit throughout 2021, even though the group reduced its demand forecast.

The market was further bolstered by news that Democrats in the US Congress took the first steps towards advancing President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9-trillion coronavirus aid plan.

Also supporting prices, US crude oil stockpiles fell by 994,000 barrels last week to 475.7-million barrels, the lowest level since March, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. Analysts had forecast a rise of 446,000 barrels.

In a separate development, the US has filed a lawsuit to seize a cargo of oil it says came from Iran rather than Iraq, as stated on the bill of lading, contravening US terrorism regulations. 

Reuters

World markets set for fourth day of gains as oil is on the boil

Vaccination programmes and expectations of global economic stimulus see bond market focus returning to rising debt and possible inflation
4 hours ago

JSE gains as global investors keep eyes on US stimulus

On Thursday morning, the rand had weakened to R14.9876/$ and R17.9980/€
5 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Contemporary Amparex Technology and Pfizer

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth talk to Business Day TV
6 hours ago

Business support loans fall short of already low bar

Previous undertakings by President Cyril Ramaphosa to boost take-up haven't delivered, with just a fraction of intended R200bn extended to small ...
21 hours ago

