Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens on stronger US economic data Despite its losses on the day, the rand has benefited this week from the easing of level 3 lockdown restrictions BL PREMIUM

The rand ended a five-day winning streak on Thursday, as the dollar found strength from US economic indicators, while the JSE gained the most in more than three weeks.

The rand ended its longest winning streak since November, weakening alongside some other emerging-market currencies. At 6pm, it had fallen 0.8% to R15.0683/$, after falling as much as 1.2% in intraday trade. It also lost 0.4% to R18.0381/€ and 1% to R20.5766/£. The euro was 0.45% lower at $1.1978...