WATCH: The investment themes likely to dominate in 2021
03 February 2021 - 10:47
This year is shaping up to be an interesting one for markets, with several new investment themes and trends emerging as the world adjusts to the new normal.
Business Day TV discussed some of these themes in detail with Lebo Thubisi from Alexander Forbes Investments.
Lebo Thubisi from Alexander Forbes talks to Business Day TV about investing in 2021
Or listen to the full audio:
