WATCH: Stock pick — Lockheed Martin

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

03 February 2021 - 11:01 Business Day TV
The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Lockheed Martin as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is an offshore counter, it is a US-listed counter that is surprisingly one of the few that is not loved by the market at the moment. It’s Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defence company, which boasts the US military as a big client and investors are a bit nervous around democrats cutting defence spending in the months ahead.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Lockheed Martin misses profit estimates but earnings rise

Shares dip after Lockheed says pandemic hit F-35 deliveries
