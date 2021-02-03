Market analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Lockheed Martin
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
03 February 2021 - 11:01
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Lockheed Martin as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is an offshore counter, it is a US-listed counter that is surprisingly one of the few that is not loved by the market at the moment. It’s Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defence company, which boasts the US military as a big client and investors are a bit nervous around democrats cutting defence spending in the months ahead.”
