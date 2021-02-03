MARKET WRAP: Sasol, Distell and Super Group lead JSE gains
Markets are watching US stimulus talks, with Democrats gearing up to pass President Joe Biden’s relief bill without Republican support
03 February 2021 - 18:37
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as optimism around US fiscal stimulus continued to support investor sentiment, with Distell, Super Group and Sasol performing the best.
Chemical producer Sasol continued its upward march after a market-pleasing trading update on Friday. It rose the most in almost four weeks, up 11.78% to R188. ..
