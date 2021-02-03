JSE to contend with mostly higher Asian markets on Wednesday
Focus is on US stimulus, with Democrats gearing up to try to pass elements of a spending bill
03 February 2021 - 07:17
The JSE faces mixed, but mostly higher, Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with sentiment supported by easing volatility and the prospect of US stimulus.
Steps taken to allow the Democrats to pass the US stimulus bill without Republican support led to an increase in risk appetite during trade on Tuesday, Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes said in a note...
