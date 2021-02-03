Markets Covid-19 stimulus developments in US help lift JSE Earlier on Wednesday, the rand had strengthened 0.36% to R14.9135/$ BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors focused on the prospect of US Covid-19 stimulus.

There are renewed hopes for US President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9-trillion Covid-19 aid bill, after the Senate took steps to allow Democrats to pass Biden’s package without Republican support...